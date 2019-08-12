Channels

A soldier carries an infant as they evacuate flood-affected people in Sangli district in the western state of Maharashtra, India. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Almost 200 killed as emergency responders tackle floods and mudslides in south India and Myanmar

  • In the Indian states of Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra the death toll rose to 147 on Sunday, with Myanmar authorities reporting 52 killed
Topic |   Natural disasters
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 4:44am, 12 Aug, 2019

Flooding in Wenling city in Zhejiang province. Photo: Xinhua
Society

Typhoon Lekima death toll rises to 32 in China as storm forces parts of Great Wall to close

  • Heavy rain causes landslides and flooding, forcing more than a million people to leave their homes
  • Storm moved north on Sunday to hit China’s ‘vegetable basket’ in Shandong province and caused rail services to be cancelled
Topic |   Extreme weather in China
SCMP

Echo Xie  

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 11:21pm, 11 Aug, 2019

