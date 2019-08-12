A soldier carries an infant as they evacuate flood-affected people in Sangli district in the western state of Maharashtra, India. Photo: Reuters
Almost 200 killed as emergency responders tackle floods and mudslides in south India and Myanmar
- In the Indian states of Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra the death toll rose to 147 on Sunday, with Myanmar authorities reporting 52 killed
Flooding in Wenling city in Zhejiang province. Photo: Xinhua
Typhoon Lekima death toll rises to 32 in China as storm forces parts of Great Wall to close
- Heavy rain causes landslides and flooding, forcing more than a million people to leave their homes
- Storm moved north on Sunday to hit China’s ‘vegetable basket’ in Shandong province and caused rail services to be cancelled
