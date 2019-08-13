Actress Priyanka Chopra at an Oscars party in California in February 2017. Photo: Reuters
Priyanka Chopra confronted at US beauty convention by Pakistani hair blogger, who calls her ‘hypocrite’ over pro-India tweets
- Ayesha Malik says the actress and Unicef Goodwill Ambassador should not have ‘encouraged nuclear war against Pakistan’
- Chopra defends herself, saying she has ‘many, many friends from Pakistan’
Topic | India
Actress Priyanka Chopra at an Oscars party in California in February 2017. Photo: Reuters