A motorist shows his identity card to security personnel at a roadblock in Srinagar. Photo: AFP
Kashmir crackdown has turned Srinagar into a maze of roadblocks and razor wire
- Entry and exit points are changed frequently, meaning residents find themselves disoriented in their own city
- The lockdown has been in place since last week, when New Delhi scrapped the disputed region’s special constitutional status
Topic | Kashmir
