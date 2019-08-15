Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AFP
Indian PM Narendra Modi insists Kashmir decision will be ‘big inspiration’ despite backlash
- Parts of Kashmir that India controls have been under lockdown since August 4, with freedom of movement restricted and phones and the internet cut
- Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since independence from Britain in 1947, and has been the spark for two major wars
Indian security forces personnel patrol the streets in Srinagar after the government scrapped Kashmir’s special status. Photo: Reuters
Is India’s Kashmir move an attempt to shift its Muslim demographic?
- The fear Muslim numbers will overtake Hindus in certain parts of the country is an old clarion call of Narendra Modi’s BJP and its base
- Critics fear Kashmiris are being reduced to a minority in their own state as the BJP tries to ramp up numbers and support there
