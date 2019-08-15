Channels

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Indian PM Narendra Modi insists Kashmir decision will be ‘big inspiration’ despite backlash

  • Parts of Kashmir that India controls have been under lockdown since August 4, with freedom of movement restricted and phones and the internet cut
  • Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since independence from Britain in 1947, and has been the spark for two major wars
Topic |   Kashmir
Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:18pm, 15 Aug, 2019

Indian security forces personnel patrol the streets in Srinagar after the government scrapped Kashmir’s special status. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Is India’s Kashmir move an attempt to shift its Muslim demographic?

  • The fear Muslim numbers will overtake Hindus in certain parts of the country is an old clarion call of Narendra Modi’s BJP and its base
  • Critics fear Kashmiris are being reduced to a minority in their own state as the BJP tries to ramp up numbers and support there
Topic |   Kashmir
Soumya Shankar  

Updated: 8:36pm, 9 Aug, 2019

