People shout slogans to in Pakistan on Thursday to protest New Delhi's move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Photo: EPA-EFE
Five dead as Pakistan and India exchange fire in Kashmir, officials say
- Pakistani military claims five Indian soldiers were killed by return fire at Line of Control, the de facto border, but Indian army disputes ‘fictitious’ deaths
- UN Security Council expected to discuss Kashmir in closed-door meeting on Friday
Topic | Kashmir
People shout slogans to in Pakistan on Thursday to protest New Delhi's move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AP
Indian PM Narendra Modi insists Kashmir decision will be ‘big inspiration’ despite backlash
- Parts of Kashmir that India controls have been under lockdown since August 4, with freedom of movement restricted and phones and the internet cut
- Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since independence from Britain in 1947, and has been the spark for two major wars
Topic | Kashmir
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AP