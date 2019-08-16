Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

People shout slogans to in Pakistan on Thursday to protest New Delhi's move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Asia

Five dead as Pakistan and India exchange fire in Kashmir, officials say

  • Pakistani military claims five Indian soldiers were killed by return fire at Line of Control, the de facto border, but Indian army disputes ‘fictitious’ deaths
  • UN Security Council expected to discuss Kashmir in closed-door meeting on Friday
Topic |   Kashmir
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:58am, 16 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

People shout slogans to in Pakistan on Thursday to protest New Delhi's move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AP
South Asia

Indian PM Narendra Modi insists Kashmir decision will be ‘big inspiration’ despite backlash

  • Parts of Kashmir that India controls have been under lockdown since August 4, with freedom of movement restricted and phones and the internet cut
  • Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since independence from Britain in 1947, and has been the spark for two major wars
Topic |   Kashmir
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:35pm, 15 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.