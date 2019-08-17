Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Kashmiri woman shows messages written on her hands at a protest in Srinagar on Friday. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Indian ambassador to UN slams interference from ‘international busybodies’ over Kashmir

  • Comments come as UN Security Council holds first formal meeting on disputed region in almost 50 years
  • US president Trump tells Pakistan’s Imran Khan it is important for India and Pakistan to reduce tensions in area through ‘bilateral dialogue’
Topic |   Kashmir
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:46am, 17 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Kashmiri woman shows messages written on her hands at a protest in Srinagar on Friday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
People shout slogans to in Pakistan on Thursday to protest New Delhi's move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Asia

Five dead as Pakistan and India exchange fire in Kashmir, officials say

  • Pakistani military claims five Indian soldiers were killed by return fire at Line of Control, the de facto border, but Indian army disputes ‘fictitious’ deaths
  • UN Security Council expected to discuss Kashmir in closed-door meeting on Friday
Topic |   Kashmir
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:58am, 16 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

People shout slogans to in Pakistan on Thursday to protest New Delhi's move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.