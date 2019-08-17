A Kashmiri woman shows messages written on her hands at a protest in Srinagar on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Indian ambassador to UN slams interference from ‘international busybodies’ over Kashmir
- Comments come as UN Security Council holds first formal meeting on disputed region in almost 50 years
- US president Trump tells Pakistan’s Imran Khan it is important for India and Pakistan to reduce tensions in area through ‘bilateral dialogue’
Topic | Kashmir
A Kashmiri woman shows messages written on her hands at a protest in Srinagar on Friday. Photo: Reuters
People shout slogans to in Pakistan on Thursday to protest New Delhi's move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Photo: EPA-EFE
Five dead as Pakistan and India exchange fire in Kashmir, officials say
- Pakistani military claims five Indian soldiers were killed by return fire at Line of Control, the de facto border, but Indian army disputes ‘fictitious’ deaths
- UN Security Council expected to discuss Kashmir in closed-door meeting on Friday
Topic | Kashmir
People shout slogans to in Pakistan on Thursday to protest New Delhi's move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Photo: EPA-EFE