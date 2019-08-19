Channels

Floods seen at Allowal village in Ludhiana, India, after water was released from the Ropar Headworks in Sutlej River. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Asia

Pakistan accuses India of waging ‘fifth-generation warfare’ in Kashmir by using water as weapon

  • Islamabad said the unexpected release of water into the River Sutlej that flows from India to Pakistan was part of an attempt by New Delhi to flout a long-standing treaty between the countries
Topic |   Pakistan
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:32pm, 19 Aug, 2019

Floods seen at Allowal village in Ludhiana, India, after water was released from the Ropar Headworks in Sutlej River. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pakistanis in Hong Kong hold a press conference in Tsim Sha Tsui on the crisis in Kashmir. Photo: Roy Issa
Politics

Pakistanis in Hong Kong condemn Modi’s move to strip Indian-held Kashmir of autonomy

  • Since August 4, parts of Indian-held Jammu & Kashmir have been under lockdown, with communications cut and freedom of movement restricted
  • Hong Kong’s Pakistani community has denounced India’s treatment of the disputed region, saying it had not been able to receive necessities during the clampdown
Topic |   Kashmir
Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin  

Updated: 11:33am, 17 Aug, 2019

Pakistanis in Hong Kong hold a press conference in Tsim Sha Tsui on the crisis in Kashmir. Photo: Roy Issa
