Floods seen at Allowal village in Ludhiana, India, after water was released from the Ropar Headworks in Sutlej River. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pakistan accuses India of waging ‘fifth-generation warfare’ in Kashmir by using water as weapon
- Islamabad said the unexpected release of water into the River Sutlej that flows from India to Pakistan was part of an attempt by New Delhi to flout a long-standing treaty between the countries
Topic | Pakistan
Pakistanis in Hong Kong hold a press conference in Tsim Sha Tsui on the crisis in Kashmir. Photo: Roy Issa
Pakistanis in Hong Kong condemn Modi’s move to strip Indian-held Kashmir of autonomy
- Since August 4, parts of Indian-held Jammu & Kashmir have been under lockdown, with communications cut and freedom of movement restricted
- Hong Kong’s Pakistani community has denounced India’s treatment of the disputed region, saying it had not been able to receive necessities during the clampdown
Topic | Kashmir
