A staff member cleans a deserted classroom in Srinagar on Monday. Photo: AP
Schools reopen in Kashmir, but classrooms stay empty amid unrest
- Trump speaks with Modi and Imran Khan by phone, conveys ‘importance of reducing tensions’ between India and Pakistan
- Around 20 per cent of landlines working, but mobile phones and internet remain cut after lockdown
Topic | Kashmir
A staff member cleans a deserted classroom in Srinagar on Monday. Photo: AP
Floods seen at Allowal village in Ludhiana, India, after water was released from the Ropar Headworks in Sutlej River. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pakistan accuses India of waging ‘fifth-generation warfare’ in Kashmir by using water as weapon
- Islamabad said the unexpected release of water into the River Sutlej that flows from India to Pakistan was part of an attempt by New Delhi to flout a long-standing treaty between the countries
Topic | Pakistan
Floods seen at Allowal village in Ludhiana, India, after water was released from the Ropar Headworks in Sutlej River. Photo: EPA-EFE