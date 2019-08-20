Channels

A staff member cleans a deserted classroom in Srinagar on Monday. Photo: AP
South Asia

Schools reopen in Kashmir, but classrooms stay empty amid unrest

  • Trump speaks with Modi and Imran Khan by phone, conveys ‘importance of reducing tensions’ between India and Pakistan
  • Around 20 per cent of landlines working, but mobile phones and internet remain cut after lockdown
Topic |   Kashmir
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:40am, 20 Aug, 2019

Floods seen at Allowal village in Ludhiana, India, after water was released from the Ropar Headworks in Sutlej River. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Asia

Pakistan accuses India of waging ‘fifth-generation warfare’ in Kashmir by using water as weapon

  • Islamabad said the unexpected release of water into the River Sutlej that flows from India to Pakistan was part of an attempt by New Delhi to flout a long-standing treaty between the countries
Topic |   Pakistan
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:32pm, 19 Aug, 2019

