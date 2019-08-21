Channels

Protesters shout slogans at a demonstration in Karachi, Pakistan, on Tuesday over the situation in Kashmir. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Asia

Donald Trump offers to mediate ‘explosive’ Kashmir stand-off

  • US president says he will raise issue with India’s Modi during G7 summit in France
  • Pakistan says three of its civilians died in gunfire at de facto border, while India says one soldier was killed and four wounded
Topic |   Kashmir
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:39am, 21 Aug, 2019

Protesters shout slogans at a demonstration in Karachi, Pakistan, on Tuesday over the situation in Kashmir. Photo: EPA-EFE
Floods seen at Allowal village in Ludhiana, India, after water was released from the Ropar Headworks in Sutlej River. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Asia

Pakistan accuses India of waging ‘fifth-generation warfare’ in Kashmir by using water as weapon

  • Islamabad said the unexpected release of water into the River Sutlej that flows from India to Pakistan was part of an attempt by New Delhi to flout a long-standing treaty between the countries
Topic |   Pakistan
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:32pm, 19 Aug, 2019

Floods seen at Allowal village in Ludhiana, India, after water was released from the Ropar Headworks in Sutlej River. Photo: EPA-EFE
