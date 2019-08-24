Channels

Kashmiris run for cover as smoke rises from tear gas shells fired by Indian security forces during clashes in Srinagar. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Kashmiri protesters defy restrictions, clash with Indian security forces

  • Posters appeared overnight in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-administered Kashmir, calling for a march to the local office of the United Nations
  • At least 152 people have been hurt by tear gas and pellets since security forces launched their crackdown in the Muslim-majority region earlier this month
Topic |   India
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:32pm, 24 Aug, 2019

A staff member cleans a deserted classroom in Srinagar on Monday. Photo: AP
South Asia

Schools reopen in Kashmir, but classrooms stay empty amid unrest

  • Trump speaks with Narendra Modi and Imran Khan by phone, conveys ‘importance of reducing tensions’ between India and Pakistan
  • Around 20 per cent of landlines working, but mobile phones and internet remain cut after lockdown
Topic |   Kashmir
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:22am, 21 Aug, 2019

