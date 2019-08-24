Kashmiris run for cover as smoke rises from tear gas shells fired by Indian security forces during clashes in Srinagar. Photo: Reuters
Kashmiri protesters defy restrictions, clash with Indian security forces
- Posters appeared overnight in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-administered Kashmir, calling for a march to the local office of the United Nations
- At least 152 people have been hurt by tear gas and pellets since security forces launched their crackdown in the Muslim-majority region earlier this month
Topic | India
Kashmiris run for cover as smoke rises from tear gas shells fired by Indian security forces during clashes in Srinagar. Photo: Reuters
A staff member cleans a deserted classroom in Srinagar on Monday. Photo: AP
Schools reopen in Kashmir, but classrooms stay empty amid unrest
- Trump speaks with Narendra Modi and Imran Khan by phone, conveys ‘importance of reducing tensions’ between India and Pakistan
- Around 20 per cent of landlines working, but mobile phones and internet remain cut after lockdown
Topic | Kashmir
A staff member cleans a deserted classroom in Srinagar on Monday. Photo: AP