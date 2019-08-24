Indian PM Narendra Modi (centre) with Khaldoon Khalifa al-Mubarak (left), chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, in Abu Dhabi. Photo: WAM via AP
India’s Narendra Modi bestowed with UAE’s top civilian honour amid Kashmir crackdown
- The induction of Modi into the Order of Zayed shows the importance the UAE places on India, the world’s third-largest consumer of crude oil
- But activists have decried the award as Modi pursues a clampdown on the disputed Kashmir region
Topic | Narendra Modi
