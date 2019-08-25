Channels

Mohammad Altaf Dar injured his feet escaping from his home after it caught fire. Photo: Sanna Irshad Mattoo
South Asia

Injured, pregnant Kashmiris cut off from emergency aid as phone lines go dead in Modi’s communications blackout

  • Since August 5, when Modi’s government revoked the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir, people have struggled to access critical services
  • Meanwhile, at least 152 people have been hurt by tear gas and pellets as Indian security forces crack down on the disputed region
Topic |   Kashmir
Fahad Shah

Fahad Shah  

Updated: 4:04pm, 25 Aug, 2019

Mohammad Altaf Dar injured his feet escaping from his home after it caught fire. Photo: Sanna Irshad Mattoo
Demonstrators shout slogans at a protest in Delhi by Hindu nationalists during a 2016 call for a boycott of Chinese products. Photo: Reuters
Geopolitics

Indians told to boycott Chinese goods after Beijing backs Pakistan on Kashmir

  • Anger is brewing among nationalists who are fanning out across the country to persuade their compatriots to shun products from China
  • Proponents say Indians must hit Beijing where it hurts, but others are wary of a weak economy and urge campaigners to get real
Topic |   China-India relations
Kunal Purohit

Kunal Purohit  

Updated: 11:35am, 22 Aug, 2019

Demonstrators shout slogans at a protest in Delhi by Hindu nationalists during a 2016 call for a boycott of Chinese products. Photo: Reuters
