Mohammad Altaf Dar injured his feet escaping from his home after it caught fire. Photo: Sanna Irshad Mattoo
Injured, pregnant Kashmiris cut off from emergency aid as phone lines go dead in Modi’s communications blackout
- Since August 5, when Modi’s government revoked the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir, people have struggled to access critical services
- Meanwhile, at least 152 people have been hurt by tear gas and pellets as Indian security forces crack down on the disputed region
Topic | Kashmir
Demonstrators shout slogans at a protest in Delhi by Hindu nationalists during a 2016 call for a boycott of Chinese products. Photo: Reuters
Indians told to boycott Chinese goods after Beijing backs Pakistan on Kashmir
- Anger is brewing among nationalists who are fanning out across the country to persuade their compatriots to shun products from China
- Proponents say Indians must hit Beijing where it hurts, but others are wary of a weak economy and urge campaigners to get real
Topic | China-India relations
