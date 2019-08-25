An Indian paramilitary soldier keeps watch from the top of a hill in Srinagar. Photo: EPA
Indian authorities defend blocking opposition politicians from visiting Kashmir
- India government has been criticised by the main opposition Congress party over August 5 move to strip Kashmir of autonomy
- The region remains under strict lockdown with movement limited and many phone and internet services cut
Topic | Kashmir
An Indian paramilitary soldier keeps watch from the top of a hill in Srinagar. Photo: EPA