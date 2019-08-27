Bangladeshi women show their palms painted with henna at a beauty parlour in Dhaka. Photo: Reuters
Bangladeshi brides-to-be no longer need say if they are virgins on marriage certificates, court rules
- Marriage laws in the Muslim-majority country had required a bride to state if she was a 'kumari' – meaning virgin – a widow, or divorced
- The ruling states that 'kumari' will be replaced with ‘unmarried’, and grooms must now disclose their relationship status as well
Indian Muslim women shop for hijabs in Hyderabad. Photo: AP
India outlaws and criminalises ‘triple talaq’ Muslim instant divorce
- Besides a jail term and a fine, the law will require Muslim men to financially support their wives, who will also get custody of their children
- Critics have long accused the BJP of a bias against minority Muslims. It denies the allegation but says it is opposed to the appeasement of any community
