SCMP
Bangladeshi women show their palms painted with henna at a beauty parlour in Dhaka. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Bangladeshi brides-to-be no longer need say if they are virgins on marriage certificates, court rules

  • Marriage laws in the Muslim-majority country had required a bride to state if she was a 'kumari' – meaning virgin – a widow, or divorced
  • The ruling states that 'kumari' will be replaced with ‘unmarried’, and grooms must now disclose their relationship status as well
Topic |   Bangladesh
Thomson Reuters Foundation

Thomson Reuters Foundation  

Updated: 5:02pm, 27 Aug, 2019

Indian Muslim women shop for hijabs in Hyderabad. Photo: AP
South Asia

India outlaws and criminalises ‘triple talaq’ Muslim instant divorce

  • Besides a jail term and a fine, the law will require Muslim men to financially support their wives, who will also get custody of their children
  • Critics have long accused the BJP of a bias against minority Muslims. It denies the allegation but says it is opposed to the appeasement of any community
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:56am, 1 Aug, 2019

