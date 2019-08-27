An advert for Coca-Cola’s 250ml 'jigri' bottle, which was recently launched in Nepal. Photo: Facebook
Coca-Cola’s ‘jigri’ campaign to push pocket-sized bottles falls flat in Nepal
- The drinks giant’s attempt to market its product in smaller bottles has been met with a social media backlash in the Himalayan nation
- Environmentally conscious young people questioned why the company was creating more waste in a country already grappling with litter and pollution
