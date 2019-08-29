Two of India’s biggest ports have asked workers and ship operators to be vigilant, officials say. Photo: Handout
India’s top ports on alert for underwater attacks from ‘Pakistan-trained commandos’
- The Mundra Port and state-owned Kandla Port said they were warned by security officials to ‘take utmost security measures’
- The note suggested that ‘Pakistan-trained commandos’ had entered the Gulf of Kutch on the west coast to instigate violence, Kandla Port said
