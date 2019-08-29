Channels

Supporters of Islamic political party Jamat-e-Islami protest against India in Hyderabad. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Asia

Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan calls for nationwide protests over Kashmir

  • The leader said he wanted Pakistanis to ‘send a strong message to Kashmiris that our nation stands resolutely behind them’
Topic |   Kashmir
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:16pm, 29 Aug, 2019


Mohammad Altaf Dar injured his feet escaping from his home after it caught fire. Photo: Sanna Irshad Mattoo
South Asia

Injured, pregnant Kashmiris cut off from emergency aid as phone lines go dead in Modi’s communications blackout

  • Since August 5, when Modi’s government revoked the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir, people have struggled to access critical services
  • Meanwhile, at least 152 people have been hurt by tear gas and pellets as Indian security forces crack down on the disputed region
Topic |   Kashmir
Fahad Shah

Fahad Shah  

Updated: 4:04pm, 25 Aug, 2019

Mohammad Altaf Dar injured his feet escaping from his home after it caught fire. Photo: Sanna Irshad Mattoo
