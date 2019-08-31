Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A National Register of Citizens officer takes a photograph of the eyes of a boy at an NRC centre in Gauhati. Photo: AP
South Asia

Nearly 2 million face statelessness in India’s Assam as controversial citizenship list published

  • A total of 31.1 million people in Assam were included in a final National Register of Citizens, but 1.9 million were deemed ineligible
  • Only those who can demonstrate that they or their forebears were in India before 1971 could be included in the list
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:20pm, 31 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A National Register of Citizens officer takes a photograph of the eyes of a boy at an NRC centre in Gauhati. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Assam residents queue under guard to check their names against the National Register of Citizens list. Photo: AFP
Society

Abandoned in Assam: India creates its own Rohingya, and calls them ‘Bangladeshi’

  • Mass statelessness looms for millions after harrowing, often fatal, citizenship test to find illegal immigrants
  • Project to showcase Hindu primacy threatens to disenfranchise both Hindu and Muslim Bengali speakers
Topic |   India
Debasish Roy Chowdhury

Debasish Roy Chowdhury  

Updated: 12:23am, 31 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Assam residents queue under guard to check their names against the National Register of Citizens list. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.