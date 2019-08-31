A National Register of Citizens officer takes a photograph of the eyes of a boy at an NRC centre in Gauhati. Photo: AP
Nearly 2 million face statelessness in India’s Assam as controversial citizenship list published
- A total of 31.1 million people in Assam were included in a final National Register of Citizens, but 1.9 million were deemed ineligible
- Only those who can demonstrate that they or their forebears were in India before 1971 could be included in the list
Topic | India
A National Register of Citizens officer takes a photograph of the eyes of a boy at an NRC centre in Gauhati. Photo: AP
Assam residents queue under guard to check their names against the National Register of Citizens list. Photo: AFP
Abandoned in Assam: India creates its own Rohingya, and calls them ‘Bangladeshi’
- Mass statelessness looms for millions after harrowing, often fatal, citizenship test to find illegal immigrants
- Project to showcase Hindu primacy threatens to disenfranchise both Hindu and Muslim Bengali speakers
Topic | India
Assam residents queue under guard to check their names against the National Register of Citizens list. Photo: AFP