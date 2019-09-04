Channels

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin at Zvezda shipyard outside Vladivostok. Photo: AP
South Asia

India’s Modi talks tigers, birds and arms deals with Russia’s Putin at Far East forum

  • Russia’s president is also set to be joined by the prime ministers of Japan, Malaysia and Mongolia at the three-day economic summit
  • India is a key client for Russia’s arms industry and Moscow will be looking to make progress on new deals during the talks
Topic |   Narendra Modi
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:41pm, 4 Sep, 2019

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin at Zvezda shipyard outside Vladivostok. Photo: AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2005. File photo: AFP
Russia & Central Asia

Russia: Vladimir Putin’s 20 years on the global stage

  • Analysts say it is unlikely that Russia’s longest-serving leader since Joseph Stalin will give up power completely when his current term ends in 2024
Topic |   Vladimir Putin
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:17pm, 8 Aug, 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2005. File photo: AFP
