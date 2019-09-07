A screen grab from a live webcast by the Indian Space Research Organisation on Friday shows the Vikram lander before the moon landing attempt. Photo: ISRO via AFP
India loses contact with Vikram moon lander during final approach, putting lunar hopes in jeopardy
- Spacecraft was 2km from surface, and it is not known if it crashed or landed
- Successful landing would have made India fourth country to land a vessel on lunar surface
