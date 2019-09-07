Channels

A butcher cuts up chicken as flies sit on the meat in a market in Karachi. Photo: AFP
Floods of flies add to monsoon misery in Pakistan's Karachi

  • Heavy rains have inundated the sprawling port city of nearly 20 million people for weeks, overwhelming drainage systems and flooding homes
  • Now, clouds of flies and mosquitoes have descended – bringing with them a rise in illness and disease
Rappers Mohammad Omar (right) and Wasim Masih perform in Lyari, one of Pakistan’s most dangerous neighbourhoods. Photo: AFP
Pakistan’s surprise hip-hop hub Karachi, where violent past has given way to underground rap culture

  • Lyari is one of Pakistan’s most dangerous neighbourhoods. The area in Karachi has a history of violence and lawlessness
  • Now the neighbourhood has a reputation for producing top soccer players, iron-chinned boxers, and most recently, socially conscious rappers
