India’s President Ram Nath Kovind. Photo: EPA-STR
South Asia

Pakistan denies Indian president’s request to use its airspace, due to India’s ‘behaviour’

  • India’s President Ram Nath Kovind requested permission to fly through Pakistan’s airspace, which is usually granted
  • This comes as tensions between the two neighbours continue to escalate over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:41pm, 7 Sep, 2019

India's President Ram Nath Kovind. Photo: EPA-STR
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Pakistani PM Imran Khan vows no first nuclear strike against India amid Kashmir tensions

  • Tensions between the two countries have been running high since New Delhi revoked the special status of its part of the disputed Kashmir region
  • Khan has so far focused on a global diplomatic campaign condemning India’s actions, accusing the nation of committing human rights violations
Topic |   Pakistan
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:30am, 4 Sep, 2019

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: AFP
