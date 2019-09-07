India’s President Ram Nath Kovind. Photo: EPA-STR
Pakistan denies Indian president’s request to use its airspace, due to India’s ‘behaviour’
- India’s President Ram Nath Kovind requested permission to fly through Pakistan’s airspace, which is usually granted
- This comes as tensions between the two neighbours continue to escalate over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: AFP
Pakistani PM Imran Khan vows no first nuclear strike against India amid Kashmir tensions
- Tensions between the two countries have been running high since New Delhi revoked the special status of its part of the disputed Kashmir region
- Khan has so far focused on a global diplomatic campaign condemning India’s actions, accusing the nation of committing human rights violations
