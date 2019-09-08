A Pakistani health worker administers polio drops to a child at a railway station during a polio vaccination campaign in Lahore. Photo: AFP
Anti-vaxxers and ‘blackmail’ fuel polio comeback in Pakistan
- Some two million Pakistani households have refused immunisations for children since April
- Opponents of the Pakistani government are also using vaccinations as a political tool to put pressure on PM Imran Khan
Topic | Pakistan
A mother holds her baby as a malaria vaccine is administered in Kenya. The shot only protects about one-third of children who get it. Photo: AP
Hopes fade for a malaria-free world as UN eradication efforts stall
- The mosquito-borne disease still kills more than 400,000 people every year, many of whom are very young children in Sub-Saharan Africa
- But a lack of investment and political leadership is hampering eradication programmes, the World Health Organisation warns
Topic | Disease
