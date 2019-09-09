Channels

Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

India criticises Chinese trade policies, casting doubt over RCEP deal

  • The foreign minister said ‘unfair’ market access has created a significant trade deficit between the two nations
  • He said New Delhi’s involvement in the world’s biggest trade deal would hinge on a mutually equitable arrangement
Topic |   India
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 4:26pm, 9 Sep, 2019

Curbing air pollution and mitigating its dependence on imported crude are part of the reasons behind India’s electric-vehicle push. Photo: Shutterstock
Economics

In India, Modi is betting big on electric vehicles. But does he need China’s help?

  • The South Asian nation wants to become a 100 per cent EV nation by 2030, despite teething problems implementing the switch
  • But China controls the bulk of components essential to the manufacture of EV batteries, so the prime minister’s dream is dependent on Beijing’s blessings
Topic |   India
Vasudevan Sridharan

Vasudevan Sridharan  

Updated: 10:31am, 26 Aug, 2019

Curbing air pollution and mitigating its dependence on imported crude are part of the reasons behind India’s electric-vehicle push. Photo: Shutterstock
