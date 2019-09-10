Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, centre right, leaves after virtually inaugurating the Nepal-India cross border petroleum pipeline through video conference. Photo: AP
India opens cross-border pipeline with Nepal, as it seeks to counter China’s influence in the country
- The 69km pipeline is seen as part of India’s efforts to increase its influence in Nepal, where China is also making deep inroads
- India and Nepal share a 1,751km border and have close cultural and religious bonds, but ties have been strained in recent years
Topic | India
Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, centre right, leaves after virtually inaugurating the Nepal-India cross border petroleum pipeline through video conference. Photo: AP