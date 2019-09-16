Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Howdy Modi: Trump to host Indian PM at rally in Texas to show off planned trade deal
- Houston is home to a large population of Indian Americans, an electoral target for Republicans in Texas and elsewhere
- Modi is seeking to shore up international support abroad as he ignores calls to end a state of emergency in Kashmir
Topic | India
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AFP
Deft diplomacy and economic realism help India sell its Kashmir and Assam policies
- New Delhi has played its cards right to ensure global powers do not rock the boat over controversial futures mapped out for the two far-flung regions
- But while many are onside now, analysts warn India cannot expect something for nothing
Topic | India
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AFP