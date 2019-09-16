Pro-India politician Farooq Abdullah pictured in April. Photo: AP
India arrests senior Kashmir leader under ‘lawless law’ that could see him held for two years without charge
- Farooq Abdullah, an 81-year-old former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, is the first pro-India politician to be arrested under the controversial Public Safety Act
- Rights groups say the law has been used to stifle dissent and circumvent the criminal justice system, undermining accountability, transparency and human rights
Topic | India
The Indian national flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem in Beijing. Photo: AP
Kashmir dispute and India’s Himalayan war games jeopardise prospects for Modi-Xi summit
- Beijing and New Delhi are supposed to be enjoying a resurgence in relations as their leaders prepare for another summit next month, but the reality is less rosy
- A border stand-off, the dispute over Kashmir and India’s military games in the Himalayas mean Modi and Xi could find themselves back at square one
Topic | China-India relations
