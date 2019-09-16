A crowd in Pakistan ransacked a school and Hindu temple after a Hindu principal was accused of blasphemy. Photo: AP
Blasphemy accusation in Pakistan sparks ransacking of Hindu temple and school
- Violence erupts in the southern province of Sindh after student accuses principal of blasphemy in comments about the Muslim Prophet Mohammed
- Case is the latest to raise concern about the fate of religious minorities in the predominantly Muslim country
