Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A crowd in Pakistan ransacked a school and Hindu temple after a Hindu principal was accused of blasphemy. Photo: AP
South Asia

Blasphemy accusation in Pakistan sparks ransacking of Hindu temple and school

  • Violence erupts in the southern province of Sindh after student accuses principal of blasphemy in comments about the Muslim Prophet Mohammed
  • Case is the latest to raise concern about the fate of religious minorities in the predominantly Muslim country
Topic |   Pakistan
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:48pm, 16 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A crowd in Pakistan ransacked a school and Hindu temple after a Hindu principal was accused of blasphemy. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.