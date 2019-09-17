Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AP
Investors poured US$45 billion into Indian stock market but now Modi ‘euphoria’ is wearing off
- India’s economic growth has decelerated for five straight quarters to the weakest level since early 2013, one year before Modi became prime minister
- Modi is not sitting idly by as the economy weakens but investors say he has been slow to act on a long list of needed reforms
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Howdy Modi: Trump to host Indian PM at rally in Texas to show off planned trade deal
- Houston is home to a large population of Indian Americans, an electoral target for Republicans in Texas and elsewhere
- Modi is seeking to shore up international support abroad as he ignores calls to end a state of emergency in Kashmir
