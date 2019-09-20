E-cigarette devices on display at a vaping shop in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
India bans sale of e-cigarettes, as vaping comes under increased global scrutiny
- The ban cuts off a huge future market from e-cigarette makers at a time when the number of people smoking worldwide is declining
- It will be imposed through an executive order and will include jail terms of up to three years for offenders
A man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. Photo: AP Photo
New York declares ‘emergency’ ban on flavoured e-cigarettes after vaping linked to several deaths
- Governor Andrew Cuomo says ‘vaping is very dangerous’ and ‘addicting millions of young people’ at a news conference to announce radical move
