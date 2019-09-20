Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

E-cigarette devices on display at a vaping shop in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
South Asia

India bans sale of e-cigarettes, as vaping comes under increased global scrutiny

  • The ban cuts off a huge future market from e-cigarette makers at a time when the number of people smoking worldwide is declining
  • It will be imposed through an executive order and will include jail terms of up to three years for offenders
Topic |   Smoking
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:00am, 20 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

E-cigarette devices on display at a vaping shop in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. Photo: AP Photo
United States & Canada

New York declares ‘emergency’ ban on flavoured e-cigarettes after vaping linked to several deaths

  • Governor Andrew Cuomo says ‘vaping is very dangerous’ and ‘addicting millions of young people’ at a news conference to announce radical move
Topic |   Smoking
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 9:24pm, 16 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.