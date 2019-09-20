A screen demonstrates facial-recognition technology at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
India plans to adopt China-style facial recognition in policing, despite having no data privacy laws
- India will open bids next month to build a facial recognition system, in an attempt to assist its understaffed police force
- But the project is ringing alarm bells in a nation with no data privacy laws which just shut down the internet for the last seven weeks in Kashmir
Cameras that use facial recognition technology are becoming more common around the world, but are they a breach of our civil rights? Photo: Alamy
Big Brother or necessary surveillance – does facial recognition tech infringe on our privacy and civil rights?
- Police, governments and even shops around the world are keeping tabs on people through AI-assisted facial recognition systems
- In the United States the FBI has 30 million citizens on its facial recognition database, while China’s is said to contain almost the whole population
