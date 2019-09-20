Channels

A screen demonstrates facial-recognition technology at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
India plans to adopt China-style facial recognition in policing, despite having no data privacy laws

  • India will open bids next month to build a facial recognition system, in an attempt to assist its understaffed police force
  • But the project is ringing alarm bells in a nation with no data privacy laws which just shut down the internet for the last seven weeks in Kashmir
Topic |   India
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:17am, 20 Sep, 2019

Cameras that use facial recognition technology are becoming more common around the world, but are they a breach of our civil rights? Photo: Alamy
Big Brother or necessary surveillance – does facial recognition tech infringe on our privacy and civil rights?

  • Police, governments and even shops around the world are keeping tabs on people through AI-assisted facial recognition systems
  • In the United States the FBI has 30 million citizens on its facial recognition database, while China’s is said to contain almost the whole population
Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Richard James Havis

Richard James Havis  

Updated: 7:26pm, 1 Sep, 2019

