SCMP
Sri Lankan presidential nominee Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Sri Lanka presidential hopeful Gotabaya Rajapaksa would restore China ties, adviser says

  • Rajapaksa’s spokesman said he met this week with Chen Min’er, a close ally of Xi, to discuss future ties
  • Beijing and Colombo’s already strained relations took a further blow when Sirisena alleged corruption at a Chinese firm contracted to build the country’s tallest tower
Topic |   Sri Lanka
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:54pm, 20 Sep, 2019

Elephants are regularly used in Sri Lankan Buddhist pageants, like these ones decorated for the Esala Perahera festival in August. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Elephant injures 18 in Sri Lanka Buddhist pageant

  • The animal suddenly ran forward of a procession, scattering terrified onlookers and sending the man riding it hurtling to the ground
Topic |   Sri Lanka
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 4:11am, 10 Sep, 2019

