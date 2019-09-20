Sri Lankan presidential nominee Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka presidential hopeful Gotabaya Rajapaksa would restore China ties, adviser says
- Rajapaksa’s spokesman said he met this week with Chen Min’er, a close ally of Xi, to discuss future ties
- Beijing and Colombo’s already strained relations took a further blow when Sirisena alleged corruption at a Chinese firm contracted to build the country’s tallest tower
Elephants are regularly used in Sri Lankan Buddhist pageants, like these ones decorated for the Esala Perahera festival in August. Photo: AFP
Elephant injures 18 in Sri Lanka Buddhist pageant
- The animal suddenly ran forward of a procession, scattering terrified onlookers and sending the man riding it hurtling to the ground
