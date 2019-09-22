Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AP
Trump and Modi to appear together at Houston rally, courting Indian American voters
- The event gives Modi a chance to energise his relationship with Indian-Americans who are active political supporters
- Trump, meanwhile, will face a largely foreign-born audience that may not prove receptive to his typical strident anti-immigrant messages
Topic | Narendra Modi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Howdy Modi: Trump to host Indian PM at rally in Texas to show off planned trade deal
- Houston is home to a large population of Indian Americans, an electoral target for Republicans in Texas and elsewhere
- Modi is seeking to shore up international support abroad as he ignores calls to end a state of emergency in Kashmir
