Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Pakistan PM Imran Khan warns of war with India over crackdown in Kashmir

  • ‘India today is governed by a racist, a Hindu supremacist,’ Khan said, referring to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • He also warned of the potential for a ‘massacre’ in Kashmir once the curfew is lifted, citing the 900,000 Indian soldiers stationed there
Topic |   Pakistan
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 12:04pm, 25 Sep, 2019

For some 50 detainees, the Centaur Lake View Hotel’s rooms have become prison cells. Photo: Muzamil Aftab
Politics

How a four-star hotel in Indian-held Kashmir became a political prison

  • Until recently, the Centaur Lake View Hotel offered lavish suites and hosted political conferences that saw Kashmiri leaders defend India’s rule over the disputed region
  • But since Narendra Modi’s crackdown on Kashmir, the hotel has turned into a makeshift jail to house those same leaders
Topic |   Kashmir
Fahad Shah

Fahad Shah  

Updated: 2:50pm, 24 Sep, 2019

