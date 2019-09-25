Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: AFP
Pakistan PM Imran Khan warns of war with India over crackdown in Kashmir
- ‘India today is governed by a racist, a Hindu supremacist,’ Khan said, referring to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- He also warned of the potential for a ‘massacre’ in Kashmir once the curfew is lifted, citing the 900,000 Indian soldiers stationed there
Topic | Pakistan
For some 50 detainees, the Centaur Lake View Hotel’s rooms have become prison cells. Photo: Muzamil Aftab
How a four-star hotel in Indian-held Kashmir became a political prison
- Until recently, the Centaur Lake View Hotel offered lavish suites and hosted political conferences that saw Kashmiri leaders defend India’s rule over the disputed region
- But since Narendra Modi’s crackdown on Kashmir, the hotel has turned into a makeshift jail to house those same leaders
Topic | Kashmir
