Pakistani social media star Qandeel Baloch’s brother jailed for her murder
Baloch, who shot to fame for her risqué selfies – tame by Western standards, but considered provocative in deeply misogynistic Pakistan – was strangled in July 2016.
Her brother Muhammad Waseem was arrested. Days later he told a press conference that he had no remorse over what he did, saying that “of course” he had murdered his sister and that her behaviour had been “intolerable”.
His lawyer, Sardar Mehmood, said the court in the eastern city of Multan had found his client guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment, in a long-awaited verdict.
“Inshallah (God willing), he will be acquitted by a High Court,” he said.
Earlier, Baloch’s mother Anwar Mai said she had hoped her son would be acquitted.
“He is innocent. She was my daughter and he is my son,” she said.
Baloch’s murder made international headlines and reignited calls for action against an epidemic of so-called “honour killings”, in which a victim – usually a woman – is murdered for flouting patriarchal social codes.
Women have been burned, shot, stabbed and strangled for offences such as choosing their own husband or – in Baloch’s case – bringing “shame” on their family by celebrating their sexuality.
The killings are usually carried out by a close relative. Under Pakistan’s Qisas (blood money) and Diyat (retribution) law, they can then seek forgiveness from a victim’s relatives.
Three months after Baloch’s murder, parliament passed new legislation mandating life imprisonment for honour killings.
However, whether a murder is defined as a crime of honour is left to the judge’s discretion, meaning that killers can theoretically claim a different motive and still be pardoned.
In Baloch’s case, her parents initially insisted their son would be given no absolution.
But, heartbroken at the thought of losing him also, they changed their minds and said they wanted him to be forgiven.
International revulsion at the killing had seen the Pakistani state take the unprecedented step of declaring itself an heir alongside the parents, however, forcing the case to move ahead.
Some of Baloch’s better-known actions included offering to perform a striptease for the Pakistani cricket team, and donning a plunging scarlet dress on Valentine’s Day.
She attracted criticism and threats but was perceived by many, including young people, as breaking new ground in a country where presenting yourself as a Kim Kardashian-like figure can be seen as a bold, political act of women’s empowerment.
Pakistan PM Imran Khan warns of war with India over crackdown in Kashmir
“For 50 days, the people of Kashmir have been locked down by 900,000 soldiers,” Khan said, describing mass arrests, non-functioning hospitals and “a total news blackout” in the region.
“Eight million people in an open jail is unprecedented in this day and age,” Khan said. “The biggest worry is what happens once the curfew is lifted? We fear with 900,000 soldiers there, there will be a massacre.”
India and Pakistan’s conflict over Kashmir dates to the late 1940s when they won independence from Britain. The region is one of the most heavily militarised in the world, patrolled by soldiers and paramilitary police. Most Kashmiris resent the Indian troop presence. Modi has defended the Kashmir changes as freeing the territory from separatism, and his supporters welcomed the move.
US President Donald Trump said after an earlier meeting with Khan that it would be great if Modi and Khan can resolve their stand-off over Kashmir.
But while Khan said he has raised Kashmir with world leaders this week, he expressed no interest in meeting with Modi.
“Unfortunately India today is governed by a racist, a Hindu supremacist,” Khan said. “They do not consider Muslims as equal citizens.”
Indian UN ambassador Syed Akbaruddin indicated in a recent interview that a meeting between Modi and Khan was unlikely: “There has to be an enabling environment before leaders meet.”
“Today the talk that is emanating from Pakistan in certainly not conducive to that enabling environment,” he said.
Khan also addressed claims by India’s army chief, General Bipin Rawat, that Pakistan has reactivated militant camps in Pakistan-held Kashmir and about 500 militants are waiting to infiltrate India. He did not provide any evidence to back his claims.
Khan called the claims “nonsense”.
“What possible benefit is Pakistan going to have now sending in terrorists when there are 900,000 security forces there? All that would happen is that there would be more oppression on the people of Kashmir,” he said.
Khan also said that he had begun, at the request of the US president, to mediate between Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rowhani over a nuclear stand-off. He provided no other details but said he had spoken to Rowhani on Monday after Trump asked Khan to “de-escalate the situation”.
“We are trying our best,” he said.