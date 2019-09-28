Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday. Photo: AFP
Pakistan’s Imran Khan warns of ‘bloodbath’ in Kashmir as India’s PM Narendra Modi dodges topic
- Dispute over territory could escalate into all-out nuclear war, Pakistani PM tells world leaders
- Modi does not explicitly mention Kashmir in UN speech, focusing instead on terrorism and domestic policies
Topic | Kashmir
For some 50 detainees, the Centaur Lake View Hotel’s rooms have become prison cells. Photo: Muzamil Aftab
How a four-star hotel in Indian-held Kashmir became a political prison
- Until recently, the Centaur Lake View Hotel offered lavish suites and hosted political conferences that saw Kashmiri leaders defend India’s rule over the disputed region
- But since Narendra Modi’s crackdown on Kashmir, the hotel has turned into a makeshift jail to house those same leaders
