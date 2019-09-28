Channels

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Pakistan’s Imran Khan warns of ‘bloodbath’ in Kashmir as India’s PM Narendra Modi dodges topic

  • Dispute over territory could escalate into all-out nuclear war, Pakistani PM tells world leaders
  • Modi does not explicitly mention Kashmir in UN speech, focusing instead on terrorism and domestic policies
Topic |   Kashmir
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:00am, 28 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
For some 50 detainees, the Centaur Lake View Hotel’s rooms have become prison cells. Photo: Muzamil Aftab
Politics

How a four-star hotel in Indian-held Kashmir became a political prison

  • Until recently, the Centaur Lake View Hotel offered lavish suites and hosted political conferences that saw Kashmiri leaders defend India’s rule over the disputed region
  • But since Narendra Modi’s crackdown on Kashmir, the hotel has turned into a makeshift jail to house those same leaders
Topic |   Kashmir
Fahad Shah

Fahad Shah  

Updated: 2:50pm, 24 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
