Foreign labourers leave a construction site in Qatar. Photo: EPA
South Asia

Indian workers in the Gulf face being trafficked, exploited and ransomed

  • Many victims are unskilled or semi-skilled workers lured by agents’ promises of good pay and easy work who find themselves trapped in low paying jobs
  • India’s foreign ministry has received more than 9,500 complaints this year about unpaid salaries, no days off or medical cover and visa refusals
Topic |   India
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:00pm, 30 Sep, 2019

Foreign labourers leave a construction site in Qatar. Photo: EPA
Malaysia launched a special trafficking court in March 2018 but only 26 cases were cleared in the court’s first 15 months – with eight resulting in a conviction. Photo: Handout
Southeast Asia

Malaysia's human trafficking court draws flak after just eight convictions in first year

  • Malaysia secured 140 human trafficking convictions between 2014 and 2018, despite launching more than 1,600 investigations and identifying almost 3,000 victims
  • In response, Malaysia launched a special trafficking court in March 2018 but only 26 cases were cleared in the court’s first 15 months, with eight resulting in a conviction
Topic |   Human trafficking
Thomson Reuters Foundation

Thomson Reuters Foundation  

Updated: 10:48am, 5 Sep, 2019

Malaysia launched a special trafficking court in March 2018 but only 26 cases were cleared in the court's first 15 months – with eight resulting in a conviction. Photo: Handout
