Foreign labourers leave a construction site in Qatar. Photo: EPA
Indian workers in the Gulf face being trafficked, exploited and ransomed
- Many victims are unskilled or semi-skilled workers lured by agents’ promises of good pay and easy work who find themselves trapped in low paying jobs
- India’s foreign ministry has received more than 9,500 complaints this year about unpaid salaries, no days off or medical cover and visa refusals
Topic | India
Malaysia launched a special trafficking court in March 2018 but only 26 cases were cleared in the court’s first 15 months – with eight resulting in a conviction. Photo: Handout
Malaysia's human trafficking court draws flak after just eight convictions in first year
- Malaysia secured 140 human trafficking convictions between 2014 and 2018, despite launching more than 1,600 investigations and identifying almost 3,000 victims
- In response, Malaysia launched a special trafficking court in March 2018 but only 26 cases were cleared in the court’s first 15 months, with eight resulting in a conviction
Topic | Human trafficking
