Indian workers pick up plastic waste and trash during a clean-up drive on Versova beach in Mumbai. Photo: AFP
India launches crackdown on single-use plastic to mark Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary
- India has a low per capita consumption of plastic of 11kg a year, compared to 109kg in the US, but much of it is not properly disposed of and eventually makes its way into the food chain
- Lobby groups worry the plastic crackdown will hurt jobs and push up costs in a slowing economy
