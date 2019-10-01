Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Indian workers pick up plastic waste and trash during a clean-up drive on Versova beach in Mumbai. Photo: AFP
South Asia

India launches crackdown on single-use plastic to mark Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary

  • India has a low per capita consumption of plastic of 11kg a year, compared to 109kg in the US, but much of it is not properly disposed of and eventually makes its way into the food chain
  • Lobby groups worry the plastic crackdown will hurt jobs and push up costs in a slowing economy
Topic |   India
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 8:00pm, 1 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indian workers pick up plastic waste and trash during a clean-up drive on Versova beach in Mumbai. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.