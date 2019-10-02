Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Nearly two months after the Indian government stripped away statehood from the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, new tensions are brewing in Ladakh, a remote and picturesque part of that territory that borders China. Photo: AP
South Asia

Kashmir unrest spreads to Ladakh, the mountainous region on the Chinese border

  • When the change in governmental status was announced for Ladakh, there were celebrations by its Buddhist population
  • For decades, Buddhist leaders complained that Muslims controlled funds and jobs allotted by the central government
Topic |   Kashmir
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:00pm, 2 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Nearly two months after the Indian government stripped away statehood from the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, new tensions are brewing in Ladakh, a remote and picturesque part of that territory that borders China. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.