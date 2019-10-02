A man waits to use a public toilet on a street in India’s Chennai. Photo: AFP
Narendra Modi’s bold toilet claim in question as India marks Gandhi's 150th
- The Indian PM made his ‘latrines for all’ pledge when he first took office in 2014. Five years and almost 100 million toilets later, has it been a success?
Topic | India
A man waits to use a public toilet on a street in India’s Chennai. Photo: AFP
Indian workers pick up plastic waste and trash during a clean-up drive on Versova beach in Mumbai. Photo: AFP
9.4 million tonnes every year: Narendra Modi aims to fix India’s plastic scourge
- India has a low per capita consumption of plastic of 11kg a year, compared to 109kg in the US, but much of it is not properly disposed of and eventually makes its way into the food chain
- Lobby groups worry the plastic crackdown will hurt jobs and push up costs in a slowing economy
Topic | India
Indian workers pick up plastic waste and trash during a clean-up drive on Versova beach in Mumbai. Photo: AFP