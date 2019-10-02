Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A man waits to use a public toilet on a street in India’s Chennai. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Narendra Modi’s bold toilet claim in question as India marks Gandhi's 150th

  • The Indian PM made his ‘latrines for all’ pledge when he first took office in 2014. Five years and almost 100 million toilets later, has it been a success?
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:00pm, 2 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man waits to use a public toilet on a street in India’s Chennai. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Indian workers pick up plastic waste and trash during a clean-up drive on Versova beach in Mumbai. Photo: AFP
South Asia

9.4 million tonnes every year: Narendra Modi aims to fix India’s plastic scourge

  • India has a low per capita consumption of plastic of 11kg a year, compared to 109kg in the US, but much of it is not properly disposed of and eventually makes its way into the food chain
  • Lobby groups worry the plastic crackdown will hurt jobs and push up costs in a slowing economy
Topic |   India
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 4:16pm, 2 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indian workers pick up plastic waste and trash during a clean-up drive on Versova beach in Mumbai. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.