Huawei tie-up puts Nepal’s billionaire Chaudhary clan in crossfire of US-China conflict
- Family owns banks, hotels and hospitals, but plans to move into telecoms and hydropower to stay ahead
- Chaudhary Group’s 5G project also heightens competition between China and India over influence in the region
Binod Chaudhary, president of the Chaudhary Group, speaks during the Milken Institute Asia Summit in Singapore in September. Photo: Bloomberg