Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Indian soldiers conducting drills. Photo: EPA
South Asia

India-Pakistan nuclear war could kill more than 100 million, study warns

  • It comes at a time of renewed tensions between the two South Asian rivals, which have fought several wars over the Muslim-majority territory of Kashmir
  • Pakistan has declared it would only use nuclear weapons if it could not stop an invasion by conventional means or were attacked first with nuclear weapons
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:36pm, 3 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indian soldiers conducting drills. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Pakistan PM Imran Khan warns of war with India over crackdown in Kashmir

  • ‘India today is governed by a racist, a Hindu supremacist,’ Khan said, referring to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • He also warned of the potential for a ‘massacre’ in Kashmir once the curfew is lifted, citing the 900,000 Indian soldiers stationed there
Topic |   Pakistan
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:56pm, 25 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.