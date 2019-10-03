Indian soldiers conducting drills. Photo: EPA
India-Pakistan nuclear war could kill more than 100 million, study warns
- It comes at a time of renewed tensions between the two South Asian rivals, which have fought several wars over the Muslim-majority territory of Kashmir
- Pakistan has declared it would only use nuclear weapons if it could not stop an invasion by conventional means or were attacked first with nuclear weapons
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: AFP
Pakistan PM Imran Khan warns of war with India over crackdown in Kashmir
- ‘India today is governed by a racist, a Hindu supremacist,’ Khan said, referring to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- He also warned of the potential for a ‘massacre’ in Kashmir once the curfew is lifted, citing the 900,000 Indian soldiers stationed there
