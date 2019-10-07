Former defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrives to hand in his nomination papers. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sri Lanka’s president not running for re-election, as a record 35 candidates file nominations
- Sri Lanka is holding a presidential election on November 16
- President Maithripala Sirisena did not file a nomination, and popular former defence chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa is seen as the front runner
Topic | Sri Lanka
Former defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrives to hand in his nomination papers. Photo: EPA-EFE