Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Tourists in shikaras, traditional gondolas, cross the Dal Lake in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Photo: AP
South Asia

India to allow tourists back into Kashmir – but they won’t be able to use their phones or the internet

  • Three days before India stripped the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir, tourists were told to leave the disputed region
  • Thousands of Indian troops have since flooded the region, which also has a communications blackout imposed by the Indian government
Topic |   Kashmir
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 6:00am, 9 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tourists in shikaras, traditional gondolas, cross the Dal Lake in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Babloo has not left her home in Kashmir for the past 45 days. Photo: Adnan Bhat
This Week in Asia

In India, Kashmir’s transgender community struggles to survive under the shadow of conflict

  • The curfew and internet blackout has robbed the marginalised group of much-needed support and contact, with many unable to leave their houses
  • New Delhi claims the revocation of Jammu & Kashmir’s special status would improve the lives of minorities in the region, but experts say this is untrue
Topic |   India
Adnan Bhat

Adnan Bhat  

Updated: 3:21pm, 28 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Babloo has not left her home in Kashmir for the past 45 days. Photo: Adnan Bhat
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.