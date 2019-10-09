Tourists in shikaras, traditional gondolas, cross the Dal Lake in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Photo: AP
India to allow tourists back into Kashmir – but they won’t be able to use their phones or the internet
- Three days before India stripped the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir, tourists were told to leave the disputed region
- Thousands of Indian troops have since flooded the region, which also has a communications blackout imposed by the Indian government
Babloo has not left her home in Kashmir for the past 45 days. Photo: Adnan Bhat
In India, Kashmir’s transgender community struggles to survive under the shadow of conflict
- The curfew and internet blackout has robbed the marginalised group of much-needed support and contact, with many unable to leave their houses
- New Delhi claims the revocation of Jammu & Kashmir’s special status would improve the lives of minorities in the region, but experts say this is untrue
