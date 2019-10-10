Sex workers seen in Mumbai, India. Photo: AP
Rescued from sex slavery, red tape traps Bangladeshi girls in India
- Victims wishing to go home must first gain approval from police, social workers, judges, border forces and bureaucrats – a process that involves about 15 steps
Topic | Bangladesh
Sexual exploitation is the main form of modern-day slavery in Thailand – making up more than half of the 191 human trafficking cases recorded by the government so far this year. Photo: Handout
Inside the Thai bars where ‘child entertainers’ are trafficked and put to work
- While Thailand has ramped up efforts to tackle child sex trafficking in recent years, the crime is evolving and taking new forms such as the rising use of girls as ‘entertainers’ to lure men into bars
- Sexual exploitation is the main form of modern-day slavery in Thailand – making up more than half of the 191 human trafficking cases recorded by the government so far this year
Topic | Thailand
