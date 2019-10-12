Channels

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping have informal talks in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu, on Friday. Photo: PTI via dpa
South Asia

Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi bank on chemistry as they talk trade and terrorism

  • One-on-one dinner between leaders, originally scheduled for an hour, lasts nearly 2½ hours
  • Indian PM takes Chinese president on personal tour of monuments in coastal town of Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu
Topic |   Xi Jinping
Kunal Purohit

Updated: 3:42am, 12 Oct, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Chennai to attend a summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AFP/MEA
Politics

War games, Kashmir and a US$57 billion question: as Xi meets Modi, a look at the big issues

  • The meeting is aimed at thawing the chill in relations fuelled by China’s support of Pakistan’s opposition to India axing the autonomy of Kashmir
  • Amid the territorial issues, economic cooperation remains a priority, with the RCEP free-trade deal and India’s trade deficit among key concerns
Topic |   China-India relations
Kunal Purohit

Updated: 12:25am, 12 Oct, 2019

