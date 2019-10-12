Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping have informal talks in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu, on Friday. Photo: PTI via dpa
Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi bank on chemistry as they talk trade and terrorism
- One-on-one dinner between leaders, originally scheduled for an hour, lasts nearly 2½ hours
- Indian PM takes Chinese president on personal tour of monuments in coastal town of Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Chennai to attend a summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AFP/MEA
