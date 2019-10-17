Suspected serial killer Jolly Joseph.
India transfixed by Kerala killer Jolly who murdered husband and family with cyanide
- Police say Jolly Joseph has confessed to six killings carried out between 2002 and 2016
- She is said to have wanted to take control of her victims’ property and remarry a man in the family
Topic | India
Suspected serial killer Jolly Joseph.
A nurse carries a baby in a city hospital in Calcutta in May 2000. Photo: AFP
Indian couple rescue baby girl buried alive in cemetery
- Villagers were digging grave for their own dead child when their spade hit a clay pot holding the newborn
- India’s population suffers from significant gender imbalance owing to societal preference for sons
Topic | India
A nurse carries a baby in a city hospital in Calcutta in May 2000. Photo: AFP