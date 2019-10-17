Channels

Suspected serial killer Jolly Joseph.
South Asia

India transfixed by Kerala killer Jolly who murdered husband and family with cyanide

  • Police say Jolly Joseph has confessed to six killings carried out between 2002 and 2016
  • She is said to have wanted to take control of her victims’ property and remarry a man in the family
Topic |   India
Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk

Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk  

Updated: 6:11pm, 17 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
A nurse carries a baby in a city hospital in Calcutta in May 2000. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Indian couple rescue baby girl buried alive in cemetery

  • Villagers were digging grave for their own dead child when their spade hit a clay pot holding the newborn
  • India’s population suffers from significant gender imbalance owing to societal preference for sons
Topic |   India
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 4:49pm, 16 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
