Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, visit the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore on Thursday. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Storm forces Prince William and Kate’s royal plane to abandon Islamabad landing

  • Royal couple safe after turbulent journey, with Duke of Cambridge, himself a pilot, joking that he had been the one flying the aircraft
  • Mid-air drama came after William and Kate visited Lahore orphanage, played cricket and toured Badshahi Mosque, where Princess Diana caused controversy in 1991
Topic |   Royalty
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:41am, 18 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, visit the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore on Thursday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton visit the Bumburate Valley in Pakistan. The pair have been praised for cultural sensitivity in their choice of attire. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Why are Prince William and Kate Middleton praised for Pakistani outfits, when Trudeau’s turban was mocked in India?

  • It’s a fine line between cultural appreciation and appropriation
  • Kate Middleton stayed the right side of respectful with her shalwar kameez in Pakistan, but Justin Trudeau’s turban in India looked ‘out of place’
Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Updated: 4:13pm, 17 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton visit the Bumburate Valley in Pakistan. The pair have been praised for cultural sensitivity in their choice of attire. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.