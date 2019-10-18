Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, visit the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Storm forces Prince William and Kate’s royal plane to abandon Islamabad landing
- Royal couple safe after turbulent journey, with Duke of Cambridge, himself a pilot, joking that he had been the one flying the aircraft
- Mid-air drama came after William and Kate visited Lahore orphanage, played cricket and toured Badshahi Mosque, where Princess Diana caused controversy in 1991
Topic | Royalty
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, visit the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton visit the Bumburate Valley in Pakistan. The pair have been praised for cultural sensitivity in their choice of attire. Photo: AFP
Why are Prince William and Kate Middleton praised for Pakistani outfits, when Trudeau’s turban was mocked in India?
- It’s a fine line between cultural appreciation and appropriation
- Kate Middleton stayed the right side of respectful with her shalwar kameez in Pakistan, but Justin Trudeau’s turban in India looked ‘out of place’
Topic | Fame and celebrity
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton visit the Bumburate Valley in Pakistan. The pair have been praised for cultural sensitivity in their choice of attire. Photo: AFP