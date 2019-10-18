The Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) said it had fired in self-defence after Indian border guards intruded into Bangladesh to try to take away the detained Indian fisherman. Photo: AP
Bangladeshi border forces shoot and kill Indian guard after fisherman detained
- The Bangladesh Border Guard said it fired in self-defence after Indian border guards intruded to try to recover the detained Indian fisherman
- India and Bangladesh share a border stretching more than 4,000km, where clashes have intermittently erupted over what India terms illegal immigrants
Topic | Bangladesh
The Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) said it had fired in self-defence after Indian border guards intruded into Bangladesh to try to take away the detained Indian fisherman. Photo: AP
Sex workers seen in Mumbai, India. Photo: AP
Rescued from sex slavery, red tape traps Bangladeshi girls in India
- Victims wishing to go home must first gain approval from police, social workers, judges, border forces and bureaucrats – a process that involves about 15 steps
Topic | Bangladesh
Sex workers seen in Mumbai, India. Photo: AP