Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) said it had fired in self-defence after Indian border guards intruded into Bangladesh to try to take away the detained Indian fisherman. Photo: AP
South Asia

Bangladeshi border forces shoot and kill Indian guard after fisherman detained

  • The Bangladesh Border Guard said it fired in self-defence after Indian border guards intruded to try to recover the detained Indian fisherman
  • India and Bangladesh share a border stretching more than 4,000km, where clashes have intermittently erupted over what India terms illegal immigrants
Topic |   Bangladesh
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:14pm, 18 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) said it had fired in self-defence after Indian border guards intruded into Bangladesh to try to take away the detained Indian fisherman. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sex workers seen in Mumbai, India. Photo: AP
South Asia

Rescued from sex slavery, red tape traps Bangladeshi girls in India

  • Victims wishing to go home must first gain approval from police, social workers, judges, border forces and bureaucrats – a process that involves about 15 steps
Topic |   Bangladesh
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:30pm, 10 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sex workers seen in Mumbai, India. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.