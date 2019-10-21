Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

People hold large flag of Pakistan-administered Kashmir at the Kashmir Million March and World Largest Flag demonstration in solidarity with Indian-administered Kashmiris, in Islamabad. Photo: AFP
South Asia

At least 10 killed in artillery fire across Kashmir border as tensions escalate between India and Pakistan

  • India revoked Kashmir’s autonomy on August 5 and imposed movement and communications restrictions to quell unrest
Topic |   Kashmir
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:44am, 21 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

People hold large flag of Pakistan-administered Kashmir at the Kashmir Million March and World Largest Flag demonstration in solidarity with Indian-administered Kashmiris, in Islamabad. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A soldier patrols a deserted street in Srinagar, Kashmir. Photo: AFP
Fahad Shah
Opinion

Opinion

Fahad Shah

Reporting on the silence of siege in Kashmir

  • Kashmir feels like it’s at risk of exploding at any time, after India announced the revocation of its special status on August 5
  • A feeling of vulnerability, fear and hopelessness is overpowering the journalists of Kashmir
Fahad Shah

Fahad Shah  

Updated: 4:00pm, 20 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A soldier patrols a deserted street in Srinagar, Kashmir. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.