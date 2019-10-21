People hold large flag of Pakistan-administered Kashmir at the Kashmir Million March and World Largest Flag demonstration in solidarity with Indian-administered Kashmiris, in Islamabad. Photo: AFP
At least 10 killed in artillery fire across Kashmir border as tensions escalate between India and Pakistan
- India revoked Kashmir’s autonomy on August 5 and imposed movement and communications restrictions to quell unrest
Topic | Kashmir
People hold large flag of Pakistan-administered Kashmir at the Kashmir Million March and World Largest Flag demonstration in solidarity with Indian-administered Kashmiris, in Islamabad. Photo: AFP
A soldier patrols a deserted street in Srinagar, Kashmir. Photo: AFP
A soldier patrols a deserted street in Srinagar, Kashmir. Photo: AFP